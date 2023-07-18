State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Workiva worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

