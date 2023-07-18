State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $675,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $236.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.97. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.99 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.