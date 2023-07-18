State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,820,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

