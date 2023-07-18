State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,000 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

