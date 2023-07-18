State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of New Relic worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in New Relic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in New Relic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in New Relic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 410,931 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,199 shares of company stock worth $31,997,819. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

