State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

