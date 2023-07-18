State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 14.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYN. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

