State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.09% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $116,191.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $111,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

