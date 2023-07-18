State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,040,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $40,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

