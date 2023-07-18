State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.60 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,666,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,461,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers Trading Up 0.5 %

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

