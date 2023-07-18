State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,622 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 588,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,279 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,774.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

