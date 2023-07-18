State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,627 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Zuora worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUO opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $386,295.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

