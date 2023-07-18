State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.66 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

