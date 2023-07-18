State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.69 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Up 2.1 %

OPCH stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

