State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.72 Million Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of TransMedics Group worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,442,762. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

