State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.78 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 89,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.44. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.