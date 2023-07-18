State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

