State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Arcosa worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Arcosa by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 41.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 86.9% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcosa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Articles

