State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.