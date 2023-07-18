State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.49 Million in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of CarGurus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 413,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CarGurus by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

CARG stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

