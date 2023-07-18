State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.53 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $449.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.