State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.77 Million in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.26. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $182,961.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,550 shares in the company, valued at $104,478,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $182,961.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,550 shares in the company, valued at $104,478,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,689.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,954 shares of company stock worth $3,497,424. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

