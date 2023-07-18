State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of FormFactor worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

