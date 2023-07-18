State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $2,315,418.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,293,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,978,398.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,948 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morningstar Trading Up 0.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MORN stock opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $261.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

