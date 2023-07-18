State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,664 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 647,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $23,664,680. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.