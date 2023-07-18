State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,990 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of KB Home worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $3,909,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

KB Home Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.