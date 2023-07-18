State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,222 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Skyline Champion worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

