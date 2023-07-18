State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,872 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 874,308 shares of company stock valued at $39,162,777. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

