State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,596 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $266,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 431,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,257,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.