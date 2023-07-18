State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,874 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.