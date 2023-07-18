State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,193 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $299.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $476.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

