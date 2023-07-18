State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,622 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of CONMED worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 119,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 18.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $3,035,268.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,713. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED Trading Down 1.0 %

CNMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.62%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

