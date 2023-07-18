State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,635 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Jack in the Box worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $99.36.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.56.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

