State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,106 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NNN REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

