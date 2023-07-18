State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 786 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of RH worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.87.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH opened at $364.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.53. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $380.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

