State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,982 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,452,000 after purchasing an additional 75,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

