State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 91,666 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,666 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

