State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,627 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Huntsman worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUN opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

