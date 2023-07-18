State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,789 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

