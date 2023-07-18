State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Worthington Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $543,757.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,376.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,380. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.