State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,841,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.3 %

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,103,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,285,725.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,112,975. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

