State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of SiTime worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SiTime by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,591 shares of company stock worth $1,854,218 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITM stock opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

