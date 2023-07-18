State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NJR stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.