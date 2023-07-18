State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 2.3 %

STT stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.