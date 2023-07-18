State Street (NYSE:STT) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $66.51 on Monday. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.