State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.