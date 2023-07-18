StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.