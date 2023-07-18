Strs Ohio Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,030,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $40,843,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 2,067,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,668,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,900 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

