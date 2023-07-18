Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

