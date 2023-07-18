Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,826 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of BILL worth $59,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BILL by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

